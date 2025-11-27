Azerbaijan sheds light on oil exports to Bulgaria in 10M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan exported 79,300 tons of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks to Bulgaria, valued at $48.2 million, from January through October 2025, Trend reports, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

The data shows that the value of exports surged by $2.2 million, or 4.9 percent, while the volume decreased by 1,600 tons, or 2 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.

Additionally, Azerbaijan exported 80,900 tons of oil and oil products to Bulgaria, valued at $46 million in the first ten months of last year.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported nearly 20.8 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products, exceeding $10.9 billion, from January through October 2025. Compared to the same period of 2024, this figure decreased by $1.9 billion, or 15 percent, in value but grew by 182,600 tons, or 0.9 percent, in volume.