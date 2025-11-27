ADB project in Kyrgyzstan seeks suppliers for drip irrigation systems
The initiative is rolled out as part of the project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), called “Enhancing Resilience to Climate Change through Groundwater Management,” which is being carried out by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy