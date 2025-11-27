Money transfers from Kazakhstan to China taper off

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. A total of 1,560 money transfers were sent from Kazakhstan to China via International Money Transfer Systems (IMTS) in September 2025, marking a 6.02 percent decrease compared to 1,660 transfers in August, Trend reports via the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The total value of transfers to China reached 2.189 billion tenge (around $4.20 million), down 9.77 percent from 2.426 billion tenge ($4.66 million) recorded a month earlier.

China accounted for one percent of the total number of international money transfers sent from Kazakhstan and 3.1 percent of their total value in September.

Overall, Kazakhstan sent 149,300 transactions abroad via IMTS during the month, with a combined value of 71.6 billion tenge (around $137.43 million). Compared to August, the number of outbound transfers increased by 5.1 percent, while their total value decreased slightly by 1.6 percent.

Conversions to USD are based on the National Bank of Kazakhstan's official exchange rate of 1 USD = 521.01 KZT as of November 19, 2025.