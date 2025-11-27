Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Another group of ex-IDPs back to native Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

Society Materials 27 November 2025 07:26 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 38 families (139 people) are returning to their village.

The returning residents consist of families who temporarily resided in different regions of the country, in dormitories and sanatoriums, due to the Armenian occupation in the early nineties.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

