Chevron calls for unified infrastructure for oil and gas transport across Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ The declining level of the Caspian Sea calls for a reassessment of hydrocarbon transportation methods and a shift toward more environmentally friendly solutions, Dylan Morgan, Deputy Managing Director of Chevron International Production Company for Eurasia, said at the SPE (Society of Petroleum Engineers) Caspian Technical Conference 2025 in Baku, ​Trend reports.

"The safest method for transporting oil and gas remains pipelines, and their use should be prioritized when aiming for a sustainable and responsible approach," he said.

Morgan emphasized the importance of developing compatible and interconnected infrastructure among Caspian stakeholders. Such an approach, he explained, would significantly reduce the number of vessels required and minimize dredging needs to maintain ports.

"To advance these initiatives, it is essential to clearly explain why this approach benefits all countries in the region and aligns with the Caspian’s interests. SPE can serve as a key platform for promoting these ideas, as the organization is not tied to the interests of individual companies but focuses on the professional and responsible development of the industry," he added.

SPE Caspian Technical Conference 2025 is taking place in Baku from November 25 through 27, themed "Learning from the Past, Rejuvenating Today, Inspiring Tomorrow," and supported by SOCAR. The event is a pivotal industry gathering in the Caspian Basin, engaging experts, government officials, and innovators. The program features an opening ceremony, regional awards, plenary sessions, and over twenty thematic sections, including case studies and presentations. A technology exhibition will showcase new tools and solutions, with a focus on mentoring for young professionals through the Student Development Summit.

