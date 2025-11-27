Kazakhstan's Mangistaumunaigas outlines progress toward annual oil plan
Photo: KazMunayGas
Mangistaumunaigas, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas (KMG), produced 5.124 million tons in the first 10 months of 2025, keeping it on track to meet the annual target.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy