Tajikistan and Turkmenistan set to deepen co-op in electric power and energy

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 27. Tajikistan and Turkmenistan are gearing up to join forces and take their collaboration in the energy sector to the next level, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The opportunities were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Turkmen Ambassador Aymyrat Gochmyradov.

Juma emphasized that cooperation in electric power, oil, and gas is advancing rapidly under the guidance of Presidents Emomali Rahmon and Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Both sides confirmed readiness to intensify joint work in these key areas, including expanding electricity cooperation and strengthening ties in hydrocarbons.

The officials also discussed preparations for the December meeting of the Tajikistan-Turkmenistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, which is expected to unlock new opportunities for technical and economic cooperation in the energy field.

The two countries utilize a protocol-based system for the purchase of Turkmen electricity by Tajikistan, which is most critical during the Tajik low-water period (autumn and winter months) when generation from Tajik hydropower plants significantly declines. Turkmenistan, possessing surplus thermal power capacity, uses this mechanism to export power via established transmission lines. Furthermore, a long-standing agreement governs the transit of Turkmen natural gas through Tajikistan's territory to third countries, with a peak volume of up to 30 billion cubic meters per year being facilitated by the pipeline infrastructure traversing the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel