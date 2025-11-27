"Asli and Karam" opera returns to stage with new lead in Azerbaijan (VIDEO/PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ The troupe of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater put on another show-stopping performance as part of the 140th anniversary festivities honoring the legendary Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Trend reports.

The cherished national opera “Asli and Kerem” took center stage at the Opera Studio on November 26, captivating audiences once more with its timeless charm, a full 113 years after it first graced the spotlight on May 18, 1912.

By diving into the age-old story of "Asli and Kerem," Uzeyir Hajibeyli hit the nail on the head, drawing from folk epics and ashug music, transforming them into a goldmine for his operatic masterpieces.

In this latest performance, the young soloist Gulzar Farajova made her debut in the role of Asli, while her counterpart Kerem was brought to life by Honored Artist Elnur Zeynalov. The cast also featured Taleh Yahyayev as the Priest, Honored Artist Ilkin Ahmadov as the Shah, Mutallim Damirov as the Sheikh, and Nazar Beylarov, among others. The soloists were accompanied on the tar by Honored Artist Elkhan Mansurov, adding a rich, authentic musical texture to the performance.

The opera’s libretto, penned by Hajibeyli himself, is a treasure trove of Azerbaijani folk traditions, shining a light on the timeless strength of selfless love and the soul-stirring beauty of humanity. Currently part of the theater’s repertoire, the opera was staged in 2011 by Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

The production’s musical direction was led by Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva, the stage was designed by Honored Cultural Worker Yusif Babayev, and the choreography was created by People’s Artist Medina Aliyeva.

Historically, the opera was first directed by Huseyn Arablinski, with Hajibeyli himself conducting. The original Asli was performed by Ahmed Aghdamski, and Kerem by Huseyngulu Sarabski. Over the years, the roles have been interpreted by legendary artists including Zeynab Khanlarova, Gulkhar Hasanova, Gandab Guliyeva, and Arif Babayev, among many others.

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre has brought "Asli and Kerem" to audiences across the country, performing at the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Festival in Aghjabadi, the Sheki Silk Road Festival, and in the open air at the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve as part of the "Opera Days" project, delighting audiences with each presentation.

