Uzbekistan, World Bank agree to deepen strategic cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 27. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Najy Benhassine, World Bank Director for the Central Asia region, to discuss advancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and the institution, the minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We had a constructive discussion on sustainable development, socio-economic progress, and deepening cooperation between Uzbekistan and the World Bank,” Saidov noted.

He mentioned that both sides were on the same page, ready to roll up their sleeves and turn lofty development plans into tangible outcomes that would benefit all regions of the country.

Earlier, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, noting that Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint projects now exceeds $14 billion. The opening of a regional World Bank office in Tashkent has further strengthened the long-term partnership between Uzbekistan and the organization.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel