CSTO leaders adopt declaration to strengthen collective security

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 27. Leaders of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan adopted a comprehensive Declaration of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council during an expanded summit in Bishkek, Trend reports via Akorda.

The declaration outlines a wide-ranging agenda to strengthen the alliance’s collective security framework, summarizes the implementation of CSTO priorities in 2025, and lays down the groundwork for the road ahead. Leaders also addressed ongoing regional security challenges and measures to enhance cooperation among member states.

At the summit, Taalatbek Masadykov of Kyrgyzstan was appointed as CSTO Secretary General, effective January 1, 2026, for a three-year term, succeeding Imangali Tasmagambetov. A multitude of strategic documents designed to enhance synergistic security frameworks and optimize inter-alliance coordination were duly executed.

