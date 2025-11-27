Tajikistan plans establishment of CSTO humanitarian response center

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 27. President Emomali Rahmon emphasized the importance of creating a CSTO Humanitarian Response Center in Tajikistan during the regular meeting of the Collective Security Council in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Tajik president's office.

Speaking at the summit, Rahmon highlighted that the center would coordinate humanitarian efforts and strengthen rapid response capabilities across the region, contributing to CSTO’s broader mission of ensuring stability and security. He expressed confidence that CSTO partners would support the initiative, describing it as a crucial step in addressing emergencies, natural disasters, and transnational threats such as terrorism and extremism.

In addition, the Tajik president supported the adoption of the Plan for the Development of Military Cooperation of CSTO Member States for 2026–2030 and the Anti-Drug Strategy for 2026–2030, emphasizing collaboration with the forthcoming SCO Anti-Drug Center in Dushanbe.

Rahmon also recalled the previously adopted CSTO Interstate Program for Strengthening the Tajik-Afghan Border, stressing the importance of its timely implementation. He underscored the need for rapid information exchange and the use of digital technologies, including AI, to counter terrorism and organized crime.

