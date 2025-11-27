Baku hosts 4th Azerbaijan-Jordan intergovernmental commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ The fourth session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

Before the meeting, participants paid tribute to the late national leader Heydar Aliyev and eminent ophthalmologist-academic Zarifa Aliyeva at the Alley of Honor, laying flowers at their tombs. The delegation also honored the memory of martyrs at the Martyrs’ Alley and Victory Park, recognizing those who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev and Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah, the session reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation and explored ways to expand collaboration. Speaking at the meeting, Babayev highlighted that over 30 years of strong political dialogue between President Ilham Aliyev and King Abdullah II has reinforced relations between the two countries. He noted that the commission serves as a key platform to advance previous initiatives and explore new areas of cooperation.

Babayev emphasized that more than 40 signed agreements provide a strong legal framework for future collaboration and facilitate the implementation of new initiatives. He also discussed regional transformation, highlighting how geopolitical changes and the Washington Declaration in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process create historic opportunities. The declaration ensures unimpeded connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, facilitating the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, a transport route poised to boost trade, logistics, energy transit, and regional integration across the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

The minister extended an invitation to Jordan to take an active role in the region’s growing trade and transport partnerships. He stressed that Azerbaijan and Jordan’s economic cooperation is dynamically developing, with significant potential to expand trade, investment, industry, energy, transportation, agriculture, digital development, education, science, culture, tourism, food security, health, and customs collaboration. Enhanced transport links, expanded air routes, humanitarian and cultural projects, student exchanges, and inter-university cooperation are all expected to deepen bilateral ties.

Qudah, in his turn, reaffirmed his country’s interest in further developing economic cooperation with Azerbaijan across trade, investment, industry, energy, tourism, and logistics, noting that the commission will support joint projects and strengthen direct ties between business communities in the coming years.

The Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was established on November 23, 2007, and has held three previous sessions of the Joint Commission.

