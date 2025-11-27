Jordan looks to Azerbaijan as partner in Syria’s rebuilding, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan may become a partner for Jordan in the reconstruction of Syria, Jordanian Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Alqudah said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Jordan, held in Baku.

According to him, various opportunities are opening up in the Middle East today.

"The reconstruction and rehabilitation of Syria represents enormous potential. Jordanian companies will not be able to take advantage of such large-scale opportunities on their own. We need a partner for joint investment and work, and we believe that the Azerbaijani business community is an excellent partner for this cooperation," he said.

Alqudah stressed that Jordan has established strong trade relations with Iraq:

“We export more than $1.2 billion to Iraq annually. There are strong ties between the business communities of Iraq and Jordan, and the potential for cooperation is enormous. We are confident that Jordan can become an important gateway for the private sector in our region.”

The minister added that at the same time, Jordan has virtually no presence in the CIS countries.

“Azerbaijan has excellent political, economic, and trade relations with the CIS countries. Moreover, Jordan believes that Azerbaijan could become our main gateway to this region,” he said.