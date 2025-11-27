Azerbaijan joins connectivity agenda panel for Central Asia, S. Caucasus and Black Sea

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev participated in the comprehensive connectivity agenda panel for Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea region at the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor Forum held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said in a statement, Trend reports.

During his speech, the minister pointed out that the major stumbling blocks in large corridor projects are varying border standards, a lack of digitalization, and infrastructure shortcomings.

Nabiyev emphasized that Azerbaijan is a safe bet and a tempting prospect for investors, thanks to its prime location, steady hand, and economic diversification.

He also noted that the Zangezur corridor will create a sustainable, fast, and profitable connection between Europe and Central Asia, while the Middle Corridor is being developed as a sustainable and effective model for the region.

Tashkent hosted the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor Forum on November 26. The EU Connectivity Agenda, a comprehensive framework for a transport and logistics network between Europe and Central Asia via the Black Sea and South Caucasus, was presented at the event. The Forum aimed to strengthen EU investment collaboration with partner governments and the business sector along the Europe-Central Asia corridor. Senior representatives from the EU, Eastern Partnership, Black Sea, and Central Asian countries, international financial institutions, and the private sector attended.

