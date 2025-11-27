Azerbaijan tallies number of registered in-country Jordanian companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ A total of 30 Jordanian companies are registered in Azerbaijan, the country's finance minister, Sahil Babayev, said during the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Jordan, held in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister indicated that 19 of these enterprises are currently engaged in the non-resource domain.

"The further development of the investment potential of both countries will lead to much broader and larger-scale projects," he explained.

Babayev called for stepping up cooperation with Jordanian companies and setting up suitable platforms for Azerbaijani companies to get involved in the Jordanian market.

