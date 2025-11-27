Azerbaijan-Jordan trade flourishes with significant growth - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Jordan has increased by 24 percent, Azerbaijan's Finance Minister Sahil Babayev told reporters following the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Baku, Trend reports.

“The 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission between the governments of Azerbaijan and Jordan was held, during which we discussed potential areas for expanding cooperation and outlined the next steps for advancing our bilateral relations,” he said.

According to the minister, the following steps have been identified between Azerbaijan and Jordan in the areas of investment, economic cooperation, tourism, transport, air transport, transit transport, and humanitarian ties:

''I would like to highlight that trade turnover between our countries has increased by 24 percent, and the number of tourists traveling from Jordan to Azerbaijan has also risen compared to the previous year. However, when we examine the key figures, it is evident that this growth is still far below our potential. My colleague and I have discussed the necessary steps to further enhance our political relations, including fostering high-level political dialogue, strengthening ties between the leaders of our nations, and cultivating the friendly relations that exist between Azerbaijan and Jordan. Following the commission meeting, a protocol was signed, along with an action plan outlining the next steps in our collaboration. As part of this framework, various programs will be implemented in the near future to expand our cooperation, particularly through closer engagement between government bodies and business communities. Additionally, five documents were signed during today's meeting,'' he added.