Jordan views Azerbaijan as vital hub for expanding CIS trade - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ We are considering the possibility of using Azerbaijan as a trade hub for Jordanian businesses operating in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), said Yarub Al-Qudah, Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference following the 4th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between Jordan and Azerbaijan in Baku, Al-Qudah emphasized that Jordan offers Azerbaijani companies a strategic gateway into the region. This opportunity is particularly significant as Syria’s reconstruction and the broader transformation of the Middle East create new economic prospects.

The minister further noted that both sides are also exploring the potential launch of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Amman, encompassing both cargo and passenger services. Such a development, he explained, would provide a new impetus to bilateral trade relations.