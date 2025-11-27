QazaqGaz, CNPC move forward with Northern-1 gas field project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. Kazakhstan’s national gas operator, QazaqGaz, and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have advanced to the next stage of collaboration on the Northern-1 gas field project in the Aktobe region, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The announcement followed negotiations between Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Management Board at QazaqGaz, and Zhou Xinhuai, President of CNPC, in China.

The companies have formalized a financing agreement to support the exploration phase of the project, which will continue until the development plan is approved and the field progresses toward industrial-scale production.