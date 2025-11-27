Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
QazaqGaz, CNPC move forward with Northern-1 gas field project

Kazakhstan Materials 27 November 2025 15:36 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: QazaqGaz

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. Kazakhstan’s national gas operator, QazaqGaz, and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have advanced to the next stage of collaboration on the Northern-1 gas field project in the Aktobe region, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The announcement followed negotiations between Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Management Board at QazaqGaz, and Zhou Xinhuai, President of CNPC, in China.

The companies have formalized a financing agreement to support the exploration phase of the project, which will continue until the development plan is approved and the field progresses toward industrial-scale production.

Additionally, a joint operations agreement for the Northern-1 site has been finalized. These agreements now set the stage for the commencement of geological exploration activities.

“The Northern-1 project represents a significant advancement in expanding our natural gas resource base. The signing of these agreements will facilitate the swift transition to the operational phase and the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies in geological exploration,” Zhamauov said.

In June 2025, QazaqGaz and CNPC-Aktobemunaygaz, a subsidiary of CNPC, had previously agreed on joint geological exploration at the Northern-1 site, with CNPC committing to fully finance the exploration phase. The Northern-1 gas field is regarded as one of Kazakhstan’s most promising regions for natural gas reserves.

CNPC, China’s largest state-owned oil and gas company, has been engaged in oil and gas exploration, production, refining, and pipeline construction since its founding in 1988.

