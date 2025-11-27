Uzbekistan-Indonesia trade hikes threescore percent since start of 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 27. Since the beginning of the year, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Indonesia has increased by 60 percent, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

This was announced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the official ceremony of receiving credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Uzbekistan. Among them was Siti Ruhaini Dzuhayatin, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Indonesia to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

It was pointed out that joint ventures in the chemical industry, agriculture, telecommunications, and tourism sectors are coming together successfully, and direct flights between the two countries are set to kick off in December.

Confidence was expressed that the upcoming Intergovernmental Commission session and business forum in Tashkent next year, along with scheduled political consultations in Jakarta, will contribute to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover exceeded $66 billion for the first time in its history this year, while the volume of attracted foreign investment reached $39 billion.

