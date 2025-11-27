Kazakhstan commences construction of sodium cyanide plant in Zhambyl

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. A new chemical plant for the production of sodium cyanide has started construction in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Economy.

The plant is slated for commissioning in March 2027 and will be constructed within the designated boundaries of the Special Economic Zone, Chemical Park Taraz. Upon becoming operational, the facility is projected to produce up to 25,000 tons of sodium cyanide annually, thereby fully satisfying domestic market demand while creating substantial export opportunities.

The plant's output is expected not only to cater to the domestic market but also to supply neighboring countries, including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Mongolia.

According to the Ministry, the execution of this project will significantly enhance the nation's chemical industry, while simultaneously providing a boost to auxiliary sectors such as the domestic markets for ammonia and caustic soda. These sectors are anticipated to experience a growth of approximately 50 percent.

The project is being developed by Altynalmas Reagents, with financing provided by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK), a subsidiary of the Baiterek Holding.

In September of last year, DBK and the company signed an agreement to provide a credit line, and in May of this year, the project financing was officially launched. The total funding amounts to 98.8 million euro, which covers 75 percent of the project’s total cost.