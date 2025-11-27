Kazakhstan’s Aktau Port to undergo major upgrade with EU support

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. The European Union will provide 10.4 million euros to support the modernization of Kazakhstan’s Aktau Port, one of the key logistics hubs on the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the European Commission.

The funding forms part of a larger 35-million-euro loan package provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The project outlines a comprehensive upgrade of the port's infrastructure, which includes expanding berths, installing energy-efficient cranes, and significantly boosting container-handling capacity. According to EU officials, these enhancements are expected to bolster the port's resilience, improve operational efficiency, and reinforce the Middle Corridor's position as a fast and reliable trade route linking Europe and Asia.

This initiative was underscored at the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum in Tashkent, where the EU reiterated its long-term commitment to enhancing multimodal connectivity and supporting sustainable transport development throughout Central Asia.

On November 26-27, the Commissioners participated in the 3rd EU-Central Asia Economic Forum and the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum in Tashkent, co-hosted by the Government of Uzbekistan and the European Union. The forums brought together stakeholders from the EU, the Black Sea region, and Central Asia to explore cooperation opportunities in transport, trade, energy, and digital connectivity.