Azerbaijan сontinues legal proceedings against Armenians accused of war crimes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The open court session in the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power, and numerous other crimes, continued with defense speech of their lawyer on November 27, Trend reports.

The court session at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev and composed of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (with reserve judge Gunel Samadova), provided each accused person with an interpreter in the language they know, as well as defense lawyers.

