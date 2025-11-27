Iran foresees stronger ties with neighbors via Ardabil Province railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ The commissioning of railway lines in Ardabil Province, northwestern Iran, will facilitate access to neighboring countries, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said at the Ardabil International Investment Opportunities Forum held in Ardabil Province today, Trend reports.

According to him, by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2026), Ardabil Province will be connected to the country's railway network.

Momeni further highlighted the province's significant tourism potential, emphasizing the need to fully capitalize on these opportunities. As part of a broader strategy, Iran's tourism program aims to attract 15 million foreign tourists annually by 2029, with Ardabil Province anticipated to play a pivotal role in achieving this target.

The minister also pointed out that licenses have been granted for investments totaling 170 trillion rials (approximately $275 million) across 22 projects in the province.

The construction of the railway line connecting the Iranian cities of Ardabil and Miyaneh commenced in 2005. The 175-kilometer route, being developed in 11 sections, involves traversing 35 percent of mountainous terrain. Once completed, the railway is expected to handle approximately 2.5 million tons of cargo and 600,000 passengers in its first operational year, with projected capacity reaching 4 million tons of cargo and 1.5 million passengers annually within two decades.

Iran considers the commissioning of this railway line important in economic and transit terms.

