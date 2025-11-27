Azerbaijan's Baku hosts media forum of Organization of Turkic States (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic-speaking States (OTS) is being held in Baku, aimed at strengthening cooperation between Turkic-speaking nations in the media and communications sector, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, two panel sessions are scheduled to take place at the forum.

The panel sessions will be devoted to the topics “Sustainable and preventive measures to counter growing global information threats in the modern era: the example of the media ecosystem of Turkic-speaking states” and “Opportunities for mutual cooperation between OTS member states in the digital media sphere.”

Will be updated