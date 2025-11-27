Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin elevates in price
On November 27, 2025, Iran's latest Bahar Azadi gold coin traded at 1.19 billion rials ($1,922), up from 1.18 billion rials ($1,912) the day before. The older coin was valued at 1.14 billion rials ($1,835), while half and quarter coins sold for 615 million rials ($994) and 352 million rials ($569), respectively. One gram of 18-carat gold reached 115 million rials ($185).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy