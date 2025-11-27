Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin elevates in price

On November 27, 2025, Iran's latest Bahar Azadi gold coin traded at 1.19 billion rials ($1,922), up from 1.18 billion rials ($1,912) the day before. The older coin was valued at 1.14 billion rials ($1,835), while half and quarter coins sold for 615 million rials ($994) and 352 million rials ($569), respectively. One gram of 18-carat gold reached 115 million rials ($185).

