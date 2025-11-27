Kyrgyzstan to launch unified personal account for agricultural digitalization

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 27. Kyrgyzstan is preparing to launch a Unified Personal Account for all agricultural service users, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, Bakyt Torobaev, said at the opening of the Agro-Hackathon, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

Torobaev stated that the new system is being developed to provide a unified digital platform, granting farmers, processors, and exporters a single point of contact for interactions with government agencies. Through this platform, users will be able to submit applications, upload documents, process payments, track service statuses, and obtain electronic certificates and protocols without the need to visit state institutions.

The minister further elaborated that ongoing digitalization initiatives will be integrated into this new platform. Notably, the e-phyto system, currently in its pilot phase, will enable the electronic issuance and international exchange of phytosanitary certificates. Additional digital services, including online systems for the Department of Fisheries, automated water management tools, electronic veterinary certifications, and the “Expertise” platform for seed production and horticulture, will also be incorporated into the unified system.

The Ministry of Agriculture is currently advancing 35 digital projects in the sector, 16 of which were launched in 2025 alone, underscoring the accelerated pace of reform. Existing platforms, such as the Livestock Identification and Traceability System (LITS), are already operational and integrated within the national digital infrastructure ("Tunduk"), enabling vital product safety tracking. Moreover, the drive for digital transformation is being bolstered by international partners, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank committing substantial financial support. Notably, a $13 million equivalent subsidized loan, launched in 2025, is specifically designated for the development of climate-resilient agricultural value chains and the adoption of modern technologies by small and medium-sized agribusinesses.