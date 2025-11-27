Azerbaijan, UAE discuss new justice cooperation program deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Justice, Farid Ahmadov, met with UAE Justice Minister Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi on November 26 to discuss the signing of a new cooperation program in the field of justice, Trend reports via the Ministry of Justice.

During the meeting, the importance of the existing legal framework for developing bilateral justice relations was emphasized. The ministers discussed the signing of a new Cooperation Program to support the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding between the justice ministries, noting that the document would further enhance legal cooperation.

Ahmadov highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to expand digitalization and the use of artificial intelligence in the justice system and improve the efficiency and responsiveness of services and expressed interest in adopting the best international practices in this area.

The parties also stressed the importance of continuing mutual visits and experience exchanges to further strengthen legal collaboration.

Additionally, Farid Ahmadov met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The discussion highlighted successful cooperation in the field of criminal justice, including co-extradition, and covered future collaboration prospects and other areas of mutual interest.

