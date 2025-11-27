OTS Media Forum hosts panel on digital cooperation among member states (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan's Baku hosts the second panel session on "Cooperation Opportunities of OTS member states in the digital media environment" as part of the Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The panel session is moderated by Elmira Musazadeh, Chief Editor of CBC TV Azerbaijan, Head of News, Special Projects, and SMM.

The panel speakers include MP Sevil Mikayilova, Member of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency, Vice President of the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan; Makpal Ukenova, Director of the Balapan Channel of the Republic of Kazakhstan's National Television and Radio Corporation; Alptekin Cihangir İşbilir, Press Counselor at the Embassy of Türkiye in Azerbaijan; Tokhir Umarov, Head of the Content Production Department for Mass Media under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan; and Mustafa Lakadamyalı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Will be updated