Azerbaijan, Jordan seal slew of agreements post-intergovernmental commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Following the IV meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Baku, a series of bilateral agreements were signed on November 27, Trend reports.

The co-chairs, Sahil Babayev and Yarub Qudah, signed the protocol on the outcomes of the commission’s meeting, along with the Executive Cooperation Program covering science and education, culture and arts, youth and sports, archaeology, healthcare, and media for 2025-2027.

Additionally, Azerbaijan and Jordan signed an agreement on customs cooperation and mutual assistance, a Memorandum of Understanding and Executive Program on tourism cooperation between the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and Jordan’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, and a Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) of Azerbaijan and the Jordanian Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO).

Answering questions from the media, the co-chairs highlighted that the Intergovernmental Commission serves as a key platform for economic cooperation. They noted that the commission identified specific areas of collaboration in trade, investment, industry, energy, transport, education, culture, and other sectors, with the agreements reflecting the strategic nature of Azerbaijan-Jordan relations and the potential for expanding cooperation further.

