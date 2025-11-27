Azerbaijan’s bank sector sees surge in latest external liabilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan’s banking sector reported external liabilities totalling 2.96 billion manat ($1.74 billion) as of November 1, 2025, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The analytics indicate that this signifies an augmentation of 374.2 million manat ($220.1 million) relative to the commencement of the fiscal year.



The escalation in external obligations is predominantly correlated with an uptick in short-term financing procured from non-resident banks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel