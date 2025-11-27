Azerbaijan's deposits in Karabakh and East Zangezur see notable growth in Nov. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Deposits racked up from the Karabakh economic region hit 106.2 million manat ($62.4 million) as of November 1, 2025, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

This represents an increase of 9.8 million manat ($5.7 million), or 10.2 percent, from the previous month and 14.1 million manat ($8.29 million), or 15.3 percent, compared to the same period last year. The average interest rate on deposits from the region stood at 5.3 percent.

Meanwhile, deposits from the East Zangezur economic region rose to 981,000 manat ($576,974), up 146,000 manat ($85,869), or 17.5 percent, from the previous month, with an average interest rate of 4.03 percent.

Across all Azerbaijani regions, total deposits reached 15.9 billion manat ($9.35 billion), marking an increase of 112.3 million manat ($66 million), or 0.7 percent, from the previous month, and 1.6 billion manat ($94 million), or 11.5 percent, compared to last year.