Kazakhstan, EU discuss development of Trans-Caspian transport route

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. Kazakhstan and the European Union discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and the strengthening of practical cooperation under the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, Trend reports via the Prime Minister’s Office.

These issues were addressed during a meeting between the Kazakh delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Government Office Galymzhan Koishybayev, and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, held on the sidelines of the 3rd EU–Central Asia Economic Forum in Tashkent.

Speaking at the forum’s plenary session, Koishybayev emphasized that Kazakhstan and the European Union continue to demonstrate a steady trend of expanding economic ties. He noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev places strong emphasis on further strengthening multifaceted cooperation with the EU and highly values the constructive dialogue between Central Asian countries and the European Union.

Koishybayev also highlighted the need for comprehensive regional economic cooperation and deeper investment partnerships and presented Kazakhstan’s ongoing reforms aimed at structural transformation of the national economy. He reaffirmed the Kazakh government’s readiness for long-term cooperation with Central Asian states and the EU to ensure sustainable joint development.

The EU–Central Asia Economic Forum, following previous editions in Bishkek (2021) and Almaty (2023), is organized jointly with the OECD and the International Trade Centre (ITC). The platform brings together senior officials from the EU and Central Asia, representatives of the private sector, and international financial institutions to discuss investment cooperation, regional connectivity, and strategic development initiatives.

This year’s forum brought together delegations from 32 countries, with EU Commissioners Jozef Síkela and Marta Kos at the helm of the European contingent.

