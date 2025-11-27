Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan, Latvia set to expand joint logistics projects

Economy Materials 27 November 2025 12:56 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, Latvia set to expand joint logistics projects
Photo: Uztemiryulcontainer JSC

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 27. Uzbekistan and Latvia discussed prospects for cooperation, including increasing freight turnover and ensuring the efficient use of rail wagons, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Railways’ subsidiary Uztemiryulcontainer JSC.

These issues were addressed during a meeting between Uztemiryulcontainer JSC and the Latvian company SIA AGMENA.

Following the discussions, the parties reached an agreement on providing terminal handling and a full range of logistics services for cargo delivered by SIA AGMENA to the territory of Uzbekistan. Additional talks focused on organizing return cargo flows for SIA AGMENA’s flatcars.

Both parties articulated their dedication to enhancing synergies in the realms of transport and logistics, broadening the scope of collaborative initiatives, and executing high-potential joint ventures.

