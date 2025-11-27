OTS Working Group discussions focus on setting media forums - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Discussions during the 12th meeting of the Working Group on Media and Information of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) focused on organizing media forums, trilateral meetings, and various professional visits among member states, Rasim Baghirov, Director of the Department of International Relations and Documentation at the Media Development Agency, told reporters, Trend reports.

Baghirov indicated that the meeting conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the current operational activity framework.

“Within the framework of this plan, we discussed organizing trilateral meetings of member states, media forums, and visits across different sectors,” he said.

Baghirov noted that participants shared updates on media activities in their countries and measures taken to counter disinformation.

“We also discussed the implementation of signed documents, the current state of OTS platforms, and plans. For Azerbaijan, cooperation with OTS member states remains a top priority, and we maintain close ties with these countries,” he added.

The director highlighted the existing “Roadmap” document between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing that it has facilitated several mutually beneficial initiatives.

“The Azerbaijani side is keen to advance cooperation with Turkic states in the media sphere continuously and intensively,” Baghirov concluded.

