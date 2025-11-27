Azerbaijan set to monitor extraordinary parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijani MPs Tural Ganjaliyev, Javanshir Feyziyev, Mubariz Gurbanli, and Goydeniz Gahramanov will visit Bishkek to observe the extraordinary parliamentary elections to be held in Kyrgyzstan on November 30, Trend reports via the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Tural Ganjaliyev will review the preparations for the elections through the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Javanshir Feyziev through the Turkic Parliamentary Assembly, Mubariz Gurbanli through the CIS Executive Committee, and Goydeniz Gahramanov through the CIS Parliamentary Assembly.

Kyrgyzstan is conducting snap parliamentary elections on November 30. The deadline for would-be candidates to hand in their forms was October 30.

Nearly 600 prospective contenders have submitted registration forms to run for the 90 seats in parliament. The Central Election Commission (CEC) now has until November to process candidates’ applications to ensure they meet all the requirements to participate in the upcoming poll. Those who qualify will then have 18 days to convince voters in their districts to cast their ballots for them.