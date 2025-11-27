bp projects imminent transit of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to mature development phase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan continues to be a key supplier of Caspian gas to regional and European markets, and in the coming years, the field will enter the mature development phase, focusing on maximizing gas recovery, Aydan Ibrahimova, bp’s area development manager for the Shah Deniz project, said at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference 2025 in Baku, Trend reports.

"Advanced drilling and subsea extraction technologies are used here, including complex subsea production systems with pipelines up to 500 meters long and 26 wells to ensure high production efficiency," she explained.

According to her, modern reservoir modeling techniques have been rolled out in Azerbaijan, taking into account uncertainties in underground parameters and allowing for highly accurate production forecasting.

"The first phase of development provided gas to regional markets and helped refine data on reserves and reservoir connectivity. The second phase was a turning point with the creation of the Southern Gas Corridor—an infrastructure of three pipelines totaling 3,500 km, delivering gas to Europe with high reliability," Ibrahimova announced.

She pointed out that today, Shah Deniz is cranking out around 27 billion cubic meters of gas each year, with some wells already pumping out production volumes of one trillion cubic feet.

