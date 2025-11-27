Tajikistan, Russia to ramp up anti-drug efforts under new CSTO strategy

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 27. Tajikistan and Russia will intensify their joint efforts to combat drug trafficking following the adoption of the CSTO Anti-Drug Strategy for 2026–2030, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

The agreement to strengthen bilateral cooperation was reaffirmed during a meeting in Bishkek on November 27, where Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin convened following the approval of the new multi-year strategy by the CSTO Collective Security Council.

The strategy, aimed at enhancing coordination on operational measures, cross-border surveillance, and intelligence sharing among CSTO member states, underscores the shared commitment of Tajikistan and Russia to align their national efforts with this broader framework. Both countries reiterated their intention to intensify collaboration in combating drug trafficking networks operating within the region.

To facilitate the implementation of these measures, the two nations agreed to bolster cooperation between relevant law enforcement agencies, enhance the exchange of information, and develop new mechanisms to counter trafficking routes that affect Central Asia. This initiative is also linked to other key CSTO documents adopted in Bishkek, including the 2026–2030 Military Cooperation Development Plan.