Kazakh official exposes disinformation’s role in disrupting society

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Kazakhstan has faced waves of false information during the foreign visits of its President, prompting officials to prioritize the dissemination of carefully verified and accurate data, said Dauletkhan Jiyenkulov, Deputy Chair of Kazakhstan’s Khabar Agency, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel session held within the Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Jiyenkulov noted that fake news, whether spreading gradually or rapidly, creates confusion within society.

“The goal is to influence the opinions and perceptions forming among people, and to undermine internal stability in the country,” he stressed.