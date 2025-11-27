Türkiye foresees media becoming ace up sleeve of united Turkic states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ The media can become the greatest weapon of Turkic states if they act on the same front, Press Counsellor of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan Alptekin Cihangir İşbilir said at a panel session themed "Sustainable and preventive measures to counter growing global information threats in the modern era: the example of the media ecosystem of Turkic-speaking states" held within the Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) today, Trend reports.

"We have already moved from a geopolitical transformation to an astro-political information age," the diplomat explained.

He noted that if modern satellite technologies aren't developed today, it's out of the question to move forward with the media.

"The effects of modern technical changes on the media have been observed and should be investigated. Artificial intelligence is a very fast algorithm. Foreign networks have mastered it very well. We must also develop in this direction," he announced.

İşbilır pointed out that a fresh wave of renaissance is sweeping through the Turkic world.

"If we act on the same front, if we don't oppose each other, the media can become our greatest weapon.

We are testing these opportunities in Azerbaijan. We are considering what work the Turkish-Azerbaijani media platform can do," he added.

