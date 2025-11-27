Azerbaijan Drama Theater venerates Amaliya Panahova in "Khurshidbanu Natavan" play (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan State Academic Drama Theatre staged the play “Khurshidbanu Natavan” in honor of the 80th anniversary of the prominent artist, People’s Artist Amaliya Panahova, Trend reports.

Before the performance, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli spoke about Panahova’s irreplaceable role in Azerbaijani culture. He noted that Panahova not only made valuable contributions to our national theater and cinema but was also a theater organizer and pedagogue, and her art was always highly appreciated by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva; like the entire cultural sector, the work of our great actress was constantly supported and nurtured by the state.

Chairman of the Union of Theater Workers and People’s Artist Haji Ismayilov, Honored Artist and Professor Maryam Alizade, and Chief Director of Baku Municipal Theater and People’s Artist Marahim Farzalibayov reminisced about the remarkable artist, shining a light on the fruitful artistic path of each character she brought to life.

Then, the curtain rose on the long-running play “Khurshidbanu Natavan,” where Panahova had previously taken center stage. The play, based on the work of People’s Writer Ilyas Afandiyev, was directed by People’s Artist Azer Pasha Nematov, with stage design by Honored Cultural Worker Ilham Elkhanoghlu and music by People’s Artist Siyavush Karimi.

The stage performance featured People’s Artists Maleyka Asadova (Khurshidbanu Natavan), Kazim Abdullayev (Janishin), Honored Artists Anar Heybatov (Prince Khasay), Elshan Jabrayilov (Seyid Huseyn), Elchin Afandi (Hidayat khan), Rafig Azimov (Mirza Ruhulla), Elnar Garayev (Mamayi), Vusal Mustafayev (Zahir bay), Haji Ismayilov (old prince), actors Ramin Shikhaliyev (Dashdamir), Lale Suleymanova (Bayim), Mirza Aghabayli (blind kamancha player), Kazim Hasanguliyev (Malikuldovla), Javidan Novruz (Navvab), Mahsati Tahirzade (Tahmina), Rustam Rustamov (Shahmar), Honored Artists Alvida Jafarov (Mohnat), Ayshad Mammadov (fortress chief), Elshan Rustamov (prince), actors Tural Ibrahimov (Mikhailov), Firuza Balayeva, Elsevar Rahimov, Elchin Nuraliyev, and Nazrin Abdullayeva (mass scene).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel