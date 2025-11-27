Azerbaijani Defense Minister receives Israeli delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, received a delegation led by Head of Israel’s Defense Research and Development Directorate (DDR&D) at Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), Dr. Daniel Gold (BG Ret.), Trend reports via the nation's Ministry of Defense.

The Minister of Defense articulated his contentment regarding the prevailing dynamics of collaboration between Azerbaijan and Israel, especially within the military-technical domain.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of reciprocal visits in fostering progress in military cooperation. Both sides exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest.

