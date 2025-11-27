Türkiye's Istanbul becomes epicenter for ECO’s 5th ministerial on trade

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ The 5th meeting of commerce and foreign trade ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Türkiye's Istanbul, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev emphasized that the ECO is an important platform for developing cooperation in trade, investment, industry, and other areas between member countries.

Abdullayev briefed participants on Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate, its push for digital trade promotion, the modernization of transport and logistics infrastructure, and the expansion of new trade routes. He highlighted the critical need to enhance trade turnover within the ECO region, stimulate cross-border investments, and strengthen business community partnerships to further consolidate regional economic cooperation.

The discussions centered on strategies to deepen economic integration within the ECO, boost regional trade, expand customs cooperation, and streamline and digitalize customs procedures. Delegates also explored new mechanisms aimed at increasing intra-regional trade and reducing trade barriers.

The meeting culminated in the adoption of the Istanbul Declaration and the ECO Trade Facilitation Strategy, and it also addressed strategic priorities for collaboration under the OIC framework.

During his visit, Abdullayev also participated in the World Halal Summit and the “Halal Expo 2025” International Trade Exhibition, supported by the Turkish Ministry of Trade, the ECO, and the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), where he visited Azerbaijan’s exhibition stand.

