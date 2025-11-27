Iran’s IRENEX reveals sales valuation details

Sales on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) reached 2.9 quadrillion rials (nearly $4.69 billion) from March 21 to November 27, 2025. During this period, 6.21 million tons of goods were sold, valued at 2.19 quadrillion rials ($3.54 billion). The exchange also saw significant transactions in hydrocarbons, electricity, and ancillary commodities, totaling over $5 billion.

