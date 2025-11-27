Iran’s IRENEX reveals sales valuation details
Sales on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) reached 2.9 quadrillion rials (nearly $4.69 billion) from March 21 to November 27, 2025. During this period, 6.21 million tons of goods were sold, valued at 2.19 quadrillion rials ($3.54 billion). The exchange also saw significant transactions in hydrocarbons, electricity, and ancillary commodities, totaling over $5 billion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy