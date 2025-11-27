Uzbekistan receives credentials of Somalia’s first ambassador

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 27. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov received the credentials of Fathudin Ali Mohamed, the first Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Uzbekistan, the minister wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries across a wide range of promising areas,” Saidov noted.

He wished the ambassador success in his new mission and expressed confidence in the development of a productive and results-oriented partnership.

