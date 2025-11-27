Azerbaijan unveils completion date for its tallest suspension bridge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Construction work on the suspension bridge along the Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala road has reached half completion, Anar Najafli, spokesperson for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, said in a statement to Trend.

The bridge, built over the Aghsuchay river at the fifth kilometer of the road, will stand 76 meters tall and stretch 1,186 meters in length. Najafli noted that construction is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2026.

The suspension bridge is rising over the Aghsuchay river at the 4.5-kilometer mark of the Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, a route vital for smooth travel by locals and tourists alike. Once completed, the bridge will wear the crown as Azerbaijan’s tallest suspension bridge, standing tall as a new beacon for the region.

