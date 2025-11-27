Kyrgyz official appointed CSTO secretary general as Russia gears up for 2026 chairmanship

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 27. The Collective Security Council of the CSTO has appointed Taalatbek Masadykov of Kyrgyzstan as the new Secretary General, effective January 1, 2026, for a three-year term through December 31, 2028, Trend reports via CSTO.

The announcement came as the Council confirmed that the Russian Federation will assume the CSTO chairmanship in 2026. During the session, Russia laid its cards on the table for the upcoming chairmanship, aiming to bolster counterterrorism efforts, sharpen information and analytical skills, and tighten the screws on collective security forces, and combating drug trafficking, with a particular focus on the anti-drug operation “Channel.”

Russia also proposed the motto for its chairmanship: “Collective Security in a Multipolar World: Common Goal—Shared Responsibility.”

Founded in 2002, the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Interstate Program is administered by the CSTO Interstate Commission for Military-Economic Cooperation. The objective is to augment collaboration in military-economic and military-technical domains via joint initiatives, including long-term cooperation programs, collaborative military equipment manufacturing, and research endeavors. Principal actions encompass establishing collaborative partnerships, standardizing military operations, and implementing targeted projects such as the Tajik-Afghan border security initiative. The commission orchestrates these initiatives, convening biannually to sanction new programs.

