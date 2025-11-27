Azerbaijan, Jordan in talks to break new ground with fresh deals, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Azerbaijan and Jordan are negotiating 12 new agreements, the country's Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement at the 4th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Technical Cooperation between Jordan and Azerbaijan, held in Baku.

“The legal framework that we have already established continues to expand. More than 40 documents are already in force, eight agreements have been agreed upon at the expert level, and 12 new projects are under negotiation,” he said.

Babayev noted that five more agreements are planned to be signed at today's session. According to him, these agreements will form a medium-term agenda and help strengthen institutional ties between the relevant ministries and agencies.

"Our economic cooperation is developing, but the growth potential is still significant. If we look at trade indicators, we see a 24 percent increase in trade turnover over the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period last year. But, of course, if we take into account the absolute figures, this is very little compared to the potential of both countries," the minister said.