Azerbaijan bets on rolling out transit partnership with Jordan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan and Jordan will cooperate in the transit sphere, the Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev told media on the sidelines of the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Jordan, held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the main directions is tapping into the countries' transit potential. The Zangezur corridor, he went on, is also the main ring of the Middle Corridor and is located at the intersection of the East-West and North-South Corridors.

As the minister stated, on that account, Azerbaijan is a transit gate for Jordan, and this corridor is very important for them in terms of redirecting goods coming in this direction to other directions and vice versa, he explained.

Babayev noted that Azerbaijan also plans to make extensive use of Jordan's transit potential. It is also in the cards to seize the transit opportunities presented by Jordan, particularly in the Middle East region.

"We have sufficient potential in the agricultural sector. We also discussed these opportunities in the Jordanian market. 37 Jordanian citizens are studying in Azerbaijan. All this is very important from the point of view of potential. We have opportunities in every direction, from investment to trade.

The mutual agreement was that we'll create platforms for the contact of government agencies, the private sector, and people of the two countries with each other. Within the framework of these platforms, they would benefit from various mechanisms for expanding investment, trade, and people-to-people contacts," he added.

