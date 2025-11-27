Kazakhstan ratifies crime-fighting agreement with Turkmenistan

The agreement, initially signed on October 10, 2024, in Ashgabat during President Tokayev's official visit, has now come into effect as a binding legal framework that will govern joint law-enforcement efforts between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The document addresses a wide range of contemporary security challenges, including organized crime, terrorism, extremism, and their financing networks, as well as corruption, economic offenses, and cybercrime. It also provides the flexibility to expand cooperation to other criminal domains as needed.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan will engage in the exchange of operational and forensic information, offer mutual legal and investigative assistance, and facilitate joint training, expert exchanges, and capacity-building programs for law enforcement agencies.