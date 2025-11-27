Kazakhstan ratifies crime-fighting agreement with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 27. Kazakh
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law ratifying the
bilateral Agreement on Cooperation in Combating Crime between
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh
President.
The agreement, initially signed on October 10, 2024, in Ashgabat
during President Tokayev's official visit, has now come into effect
as a binding legal framework that will govern joint law-enforcement
efforts between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.
The document addresses a wide range of contemporary security
challenges, including organized crime, terrorism, extremism, and
their financing networks, as well as corruption, economic offenses,
and cybercrime. It also provides the flexibility to expand
cooperation to other criminal domains as needed.
Under the terms of the agreement, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan
will engage in the exchange of operational and forensic
information, offer mutual legal and investigative assistance, and
facilitate joint training, expert exchanges, and capacity-building
programs for law enforcement agencies.