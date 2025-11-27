WB highlights PPP high potential development in Kazakhstan’s transport sector

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 27. The World Bank has seen the writing on the wall regarding the golden opportunity to cultivate public-private partnerships (PPP) in Kazakhstan's transport sector, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

This statement was made by Andrei Mikhnev, the World Bank’s Country Manager for Kazakhstan, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Coordination Council on Cooperation between the Government of Kazakhstan and international financial organizations (IFOs) in Astana.

"We know that significant attention is currently being given to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and logistics. Therefore, aviation and transportation are key sectors, especially when it comes to attracting private capital. Energy and other infrastructure projects also remain top priorities," he delineated.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, noted during the council meeting that the country is currently rolling up its sleeves to tackle seven large-scale projects in cahoots with international financial organizations. These initiatives span key sectors such as energy, healthcare, education, water supply, and transport.

He added that more than 1,100 PPP agreements have been concluded to date, including completed projects. Their total value amounts to 2.7 trillion tenge ($5.2 billion).

The conversion of Kazakh tenge into US dollars is conducted at the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Kazakhstan. As of November 27, 2025, the exchange rate stands at 1 US dollar to 518.68 tenge.

